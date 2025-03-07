Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New Investment in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCMB. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 815,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 539,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 496,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 249,379 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 194,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 125,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 63,009 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $25.62 on Friday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

