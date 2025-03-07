Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 4,121 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dover by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,214,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,676,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 984,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,566,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $185.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $168.20 and a 1-year high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

