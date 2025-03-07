Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 131.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,442 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCV. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

