Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11,741.3% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

