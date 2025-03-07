Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

