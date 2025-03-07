Jones Trading Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR)

Jones Trading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AOMR. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

