JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Stock Price

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.78% from the company’s current price.

VG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.09.

Shares of VG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,150,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830,817. Venture Global has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

