JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $250.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.94.

CVNA traded down $10.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,628,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 3.56. Carvana has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $292.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total transaction of $5,513,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,125,524.16. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total value of $6,159,075.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,440,089.10. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,629 shares of company stock valued at $30,866,419. 17.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

