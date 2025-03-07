JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target to $110.00

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COO traded down $6.91 on Friday, hitting $84.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.51.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

