JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 175,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,488,000 after buying an additional 66,962 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 408,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.