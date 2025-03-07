Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
