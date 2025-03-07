K2 Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

K2 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $77.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

