KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Posts Earnings Results

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KB traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $53.90. 37,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,350. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About KB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.