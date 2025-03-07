KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KB Home from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.21.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.58. 271,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83. KB Home has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

