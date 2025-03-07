KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE KKR opened at $115.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.89. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.