Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) President Stephen Eric Rowland Sells 36,710 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 36,710 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,287,786.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 246,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,590.32. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Eric Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Klaviyo alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $181,621.44.

Klaviyo Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of KVYO stock traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $34.04. 2,511,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -189.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Klaviyo by 608.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,725 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,870,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,310,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after purchasing an additional 866,749 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth $30,851,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Klaviyo by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,507,000 after purchasing an additional 684,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

View Our Latest Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.