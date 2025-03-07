Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

KNCAY opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 0.76. Konica Minolta has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Konica Minolta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

