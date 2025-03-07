Lake Street Capital Cuts Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $5.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Clarus Price Performance

CLAR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. 305,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,164. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $169.94 million, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clarus by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 200,500 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 297,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 192,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 134,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 318,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

