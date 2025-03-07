Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 888.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $76.47 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

