Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Down 14.5% – Time to Sell?

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 135,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 39,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$49.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.53 and a beta of 0.31.
About Lara Exploration
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
