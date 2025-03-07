Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.93 and last traded at $117.93, with a volume of 40846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.42.

Legrand Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04.

About Legrand

(Get Free Report)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.