Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.42 and last traded at $35.11. Approximately 536,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,843,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMND. Morgan Stanley raised Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LMND

Lemonade Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 719,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $31,880,606.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,263,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,863,471.01. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 28,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $1,120,849.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,874.36. This represents a 29.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,766 shares of company stock worth $33,851,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 2,627.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,891 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,066,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,310,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,412,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 402.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 220,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.