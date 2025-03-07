Life Time Group (LTH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/5/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $33.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $29.00 to $31.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2025 – Life Time Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.
NYSE LTH traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.62. 1,149,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93.
In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,204,670.37. This represents a 62.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,650. This represents a 11.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
