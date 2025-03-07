Life Time Group (LTH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $33.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $29.00 to $31.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Life Time Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Life Time Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.62. 1,149,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,204,670.37. This represents a 62.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,650. This represents a 11.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 146.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter worth $593,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,160,000 after acquiring an additional 356,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 105.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

