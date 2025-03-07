Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 271 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,119,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $197.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.18 and its 200 day moving average is $198.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

