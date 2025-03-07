Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $673,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 872.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.