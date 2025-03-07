Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 349.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,794 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,541,000 after buying an additional 346,918 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 805,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after buying an additional 85,763 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter worth $23,686,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

