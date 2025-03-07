Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $160,985,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,892 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Airbnb by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $875,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,463 shares in the company, valued at $62,969,766.30. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total transaction of $2,637,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at $24,450,544.18. The trade was a 9.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,093,970 shares of company stock worth $296,365,992 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

