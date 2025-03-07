Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 1,655 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

