Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the period. BrightSpring Health Services makes up about 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter.
BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $17.23 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.
BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
