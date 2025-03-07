Lucia Stocker Acquires 4,901 Shares of New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Stock

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Free Report) insider Lucia Stocker acquired 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.03 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of A$19,751.03 ($12,500.65).
New Hope Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66.
About New Hope
