Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.0 %

IFF stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $92.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

