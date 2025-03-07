Marco Investment Management LLC Has $14.70 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 335,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after buying an additional 61,360 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Baird R W downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $120.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average is $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

