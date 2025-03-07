Marco Investment Management LLC Has $19.69 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,134 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.7% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 6.7 %

ORCL opened at $150.69 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $111.18 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $421.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.97.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oracle to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

