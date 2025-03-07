Marco Investment Management LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

AT&T Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of T stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $191.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

