Marco Investment Management LLC Invests $6.94 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 204,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance
VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.
