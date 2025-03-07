Marco Investment Management LLC Invests $6.94 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 204,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.