Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 747.2% during the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 121,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,718,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Accenture by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $422.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.96.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total value of $3,468,574.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,625.26. The trade was a 42.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total value of $134,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,916.50. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $341.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.03 and its 200 day moving average is $358.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

