Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.35.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $154.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

