Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 46,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,676 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $3,599,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

About Mosaic



The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

