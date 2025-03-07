Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) SVP Michael J. Petro Buys 550 Shares

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Petro purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,514.45. The trade was a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $476.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.09 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $13,501,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $559.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

