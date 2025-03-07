Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) SVP Michael J. Petro Buys 550 Shares

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Petro purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,514.45. The trade was a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $476.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.09 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $13,501,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $559.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.36.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
