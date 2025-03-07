Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CAO Purchases $57,576.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,200 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $57,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,380. The trade was a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $44.85 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

