MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 428 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 367 shares.The stock last traded at $20.01 and had previously closed at $22.55.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 11.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 4.69.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

