Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

