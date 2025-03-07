Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,181 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 355,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,181 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

