Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 534,945 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 562,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,945 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $71,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $921,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after acquiring an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,630,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,071,000 after acquiring an additional 198,882 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $129.56 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day moving average is $129.85.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

