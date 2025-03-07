Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ROIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.