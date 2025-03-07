Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 7,034 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 285,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 506.8% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 52,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

