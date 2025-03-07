Metis Global Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,173 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALM. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 77,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $82.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

