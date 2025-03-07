Michael Burkland Sells 12,595 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,396,515.28. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Five9 Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -164.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $81,280,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,137 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,496 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $51,061,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Five9 by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,496,000 after purchasing an additional 601,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

