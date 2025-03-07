Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 365178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TIGO. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.98.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Millicom International Cellular Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.70%.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also

