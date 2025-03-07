Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,368 Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMAB. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

